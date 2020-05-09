Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Shares of TMO opened at $333.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89. The firm has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

