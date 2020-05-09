Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

In other NuStar Energy news, CAO Mary Rose Brown purchased 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Munch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $263,794.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NS opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.38.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.64%.

NS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.