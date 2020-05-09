Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,614,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,295 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Amcor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

