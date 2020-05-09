Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $147.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.61.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

