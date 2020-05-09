Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

