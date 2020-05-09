Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 19.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 51.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.35. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

