Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $134.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $152.58.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

