Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $122,000 Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $34.26 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

