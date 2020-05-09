Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $314.02 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.