Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VER. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.08. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.