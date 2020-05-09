Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $89,000 Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,642 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 162.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

