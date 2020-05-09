Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.09.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.34. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.