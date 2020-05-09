Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

