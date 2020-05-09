Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $91.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

