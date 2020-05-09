Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 301,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 71,573 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

