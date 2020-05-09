Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $173.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.44. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

