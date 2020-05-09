Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $13.46 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

