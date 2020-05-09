Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 210 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5,107.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 124,378 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average is $107.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.16.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

