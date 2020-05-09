Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Nucor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Nucor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Nucor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Nucor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nucor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

