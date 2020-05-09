Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

WHR opened at $112.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $133.27.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.