Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,225 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Comerica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Comerica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

Shares of CMA opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.