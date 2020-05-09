Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after acquiring an additional 498,945 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,815,000 after acquiring an additional 437,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,366,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

NYSE:SWK opened at $117.33 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.32. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

