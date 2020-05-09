Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 44.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

