Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 514 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in VF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 165,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of VF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of VF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.41.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

