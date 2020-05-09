Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

