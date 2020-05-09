Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 44.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $6,284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Perrigo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

