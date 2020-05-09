CWH Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CWH Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $308,060,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,321.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.