CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) CFO Diane M. Morefield Sells 13,916 Shares of Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CONE opened at $73.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -245.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $105,996,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $61,436,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,155,000 after purchasing an additional 637,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $37,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

