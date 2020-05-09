CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83,729 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -245.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In related news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $405,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,195,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

