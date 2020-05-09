DAPS Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $127,482.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $2.25 million and $127,482.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bitmart, txbit.io, Bitbox and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.92 or 0.03486749 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031578 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001638 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, txbit.io, SWFT, STEX and Bitmart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

