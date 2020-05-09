Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 20,000 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $936,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,471.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $52.24.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,562,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $1,229,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 18.5% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

