Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 9,434 Shares of Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $492,171.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,774.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Datadog stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -344.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,562,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

