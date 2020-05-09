Day & Ennis LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $234.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

