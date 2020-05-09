Day & Ennis LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

