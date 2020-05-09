Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after acquiring an additional 276,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,905,000 after acquiring an additional 109,722 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,875,000 after acquiring an additional 171,162 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

Deere & Company stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.