Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €5.80 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEZ has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.23 ($6.09).

Shares of ETR DEZ opened at €3.56 ($4.14) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Deutz has a 1-year low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of €9.05 ($10.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $430.03 million and a P/E ratio of 8.22.

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

