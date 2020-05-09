Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEZ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.23 ($6.09).

Deutz stock opened at €3.56 ($4.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.03 million and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €3.42 and a 200-day moving average of €4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. Deutz has a 52-week low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of €9.05 ($10.52).

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

