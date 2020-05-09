DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.53

Shares of DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and traded as high as $156.00. DFS Furniture shares last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 163,874 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 241 ($3.17).

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $331.91 million and a P/E ratio of 74.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. DFS Furniture’s payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

About DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.