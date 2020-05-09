Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DLG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.46 ($45.88).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

DLG stock opened at €33.06 ($38.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.