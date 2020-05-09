Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.46 ($45.88).

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €33.06 ($38.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.50. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.26).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

