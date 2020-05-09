Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Duerr has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.31 ($32.92).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €20.50 ($23.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.89. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a fifty-two week high of €42.26 ($49.14).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

