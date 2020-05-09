DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DWS. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €27.10 ($31.51) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.70 ($35.70).

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €30.33 ($35.27) on Wednesday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a one year high of €39.99 ($46.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.20.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

