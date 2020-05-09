eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 87.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 93,425 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $324,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of eBay by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after buying an additional 3,348,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $68,316,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

