Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.2% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,667 shares of company stock valued at $56,128,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

