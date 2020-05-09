Eight Capital Lowers Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$2.50

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 201.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.82.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.93. The stock has a market cap of $187.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.78.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$110,000.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.