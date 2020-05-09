Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $55,559.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $280,356.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 997,175 shares of company stock worth $2,265,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

