Enigma Trading Up 0.4% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $12.78 million and $1.06 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001773 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00829619 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040276 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00261667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, ABCC, Hotbit, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Kyber Network, OKEx, GOPAX, Tidex, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

