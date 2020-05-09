Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.19

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and traded as high as $78.26. Epwin Group shares last traded at $77.80, with a volume of 10,209 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $111.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.06.

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; conservatories; and insulated glazing units.

