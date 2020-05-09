Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of EQC opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 673.78% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $756,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

