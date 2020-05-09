Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

